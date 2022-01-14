Earl “John” Sykes, Jr., 67, of Watertown

Earl passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday, January 11th. He was 67 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Earl “John” Sykes, Jr. will be 2:00pm Monday, January 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey Smith officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm.

Earl passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Tuesday, January 11th. He was 67 years old.

Born in Watertown Wednesday, December 15, 1954, Earl was a son to Earl, Sr. and Alice (Boileau) Sykes. He worked at Mercy Hospital following high school graduation. He later went to work as a “front end’ for P & C and Tops, a position he would retire from following over 30 years of dedicated service.

Earl, also referred to as “Big John the DJ”, loved music and had an extensive record collection. He loved family and friends. He also enjoyed going to eat at his favorite local diners (Shorty’s, Moe’s, and Johnny D’s.) He was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion, a member of the DPAO Board of Directors, and a life member of the VWF Auxiliary Post 1400.

Earl is survived by his sister’s, Vicky (Claude) Giles, Patricia (Timothy) Farrell; his brothers (with whom he lived with), Chris Sykes, Mark Sykes; and his stepsisters, Michele (Angelo) Augustine, & Melissa (Dale) Burr. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by 2 brothers, Frederick, Raymond; a sister, Debra Fain, 2 stepbrothers, Ross Dasno, Richard Dasno, a stepsister, Catherine Dasno, his stepfather, Richard “Buddy” Dasno, and a nephew, Shawn Sykes.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

