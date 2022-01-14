Fire destroys workshop in Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a workshop and saw mill in Croghan Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from Lewis County Emergency Services, the fire at 7730 Erie Canal Road was called in by the workshop’s owner, Roger Tabolt, a little before 3 PM.

When Croghan firefighters got there, fire was sweeping through the workshop.

The building and everything in it was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Croghan firefighters were helped at the scene by volunteers from New Bremen, Beaver Falls and Lewis County Search and Rescue.

No one was injured.

