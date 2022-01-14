Advertisement

Friday sports: Hardwood highlights

By Rob Krone
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys and girls Frontier League basketball and mens and womens college basketball topping the local sports menu on Thursday.

Watertown boys hosted General Brown, with Watertown taking the win 64-63.

A girls Frontier League contest in Sackets Harbor had the Lady Patriots hosting Copenhagen. Copenhagen wins this one 64-24.

Rob also has SUNY hoops and a look at all the local scores from around the region.

Click the video link to watch highlights.

