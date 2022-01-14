Hilda Marie (Dumas) Baker, 84, of Waddington

Hilda Marie (Dumas) Baker, 84, passed away unexpectedly at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg, on Monday, January 10, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Hilda Marie (Dumas) Baker, 84, passed away unexpectedly at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg, on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Hilda was born in Waddington, NY to the late Lloyd and Catherine (Carr) Dumas on April 1, 1937. Hilda attended Waddington area rural schools and Waddington High School. She later married Ernest Leonard Baker. Together, they raised four children on their dairy farm in rural Waddington.

She is survived by her devoted children; Dale and Laurie Baker of Waddington, NY, Nancy and Daniel LaFaver of Lisbon, NY, Laura and John Barse of Morristown, NY, and Dean and Melissa “Missy” Baker of Embden, ME, along with 13 grandchildren (Christyanna LaFaver, April LaFaver, Randi (LaFaver) Williams, Lucas LaFaver, Corey Baker, Kelly Baker, Amy (Baker) Perkins, Karl Baker, Lindsey Baker, Mackenzie (Barse) Rheome, Savanna Barse, Ian Baker, Emma Baker), 8 great-grandchildren (Emma LaFaver, Isaac Murdock, Cole Williams, Ethan Williams, Jordyn Perkins, Garrett Perkins, Alexandra Perkins, Nathaniel Perkins), and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Hilda was predeceased by her husband Ernest and her siblings, Charles W. Dumas, Francis Dumas, Grace Ellis, Mary Ellen Martin, and a granddaughter, Patricia “Patty” Baker.

Hilda was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great- grandmother. Following her husband’s passing, she worked as a devoted caretaker for family, friends, and neighbors. She cared for others with a quiet grace and an enormous heart. She lived life on her own terms and suffered no fools. Those that knew her best knew of her keen sense of humor and many “Grandma Baker-isms”, delivered with a sparkle in her eyes. If she loved you, you always knew it. The very best kind of matriarch, she will be dearly missed.

As per Hilda’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A private viewing will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Old Brookside Cemetery, Waddington, in the spring.

The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are welcome to share condolences, memories, and photos by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

