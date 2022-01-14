Insuk Monette, 66, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Insuk Monette, 66, formerly of Spring Street, died peacefully Thursday, January 13, 2022 with her loving daughter by her side at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York.

She was born on January 13, 1956 in Seoul, South Korea. Services will be held privately by her family.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service., located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.