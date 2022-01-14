Joseph Saur, 70, formerly of Watertown

SALISBURY, North Carolina (WWNY) - Joseph Saur, 70 passed away on January 3, 2022, in Salisbury, NC. He was the husband of Barbara Saur; they shared a lifetime of memories and companionship together. Born in Watertown, NY, he was the son of the late Francis Saur and Eleanor LeBreck. Joe retired from the State of New York after over 20 plus years of employment.

He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, a loving father, and an incredible grandfather. He will be cherished by the amazing memories and lives that he has touched and will live on by the love that he shared with everyone around him.

He is survived by Barbara Saur, children; Jamie Saur, Tony Saur, and Stephanie Esquibel, grandchildren; Michael, Joseph, Alysha, Marissa, Dylan, Jasmine, and Jaden, As well as his great grandchildren; Annabelle, Skyelynn, and Nova.

