Kay M. Smithling, 79, of Lowville, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home where she was a resident since December. (Source; Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kay M. Smithling, 79, of Lowville, died Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home where she was a resident since December.

Mrs. Smithling was born on January 5, 1943 in Lowville the daughter of the late Harold J. and Edna (Martin) Zehr. She went to the Kirshnerville Country School and attended Beaver River High School. She eloped with David K. Smithling and where married on October 14, 1963 in Halifax, NC. Kay was employed by Lewis County General Hospital in the Dietary Department for 20 years when she retired.

She is survived by her husband, David, their four children, Karl D. Smithling; Jeanette A. (Peter) Turner; Daryl E. (Shanny) Smithling; and Rhonda S. (Romeyn) Noftsier; seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren; her brother, Bruce (Karen) Zehr; and her sister, Kathleen “Susie” Shambo; many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her sister and husband, DeEtte M. (Lyle) Moser, her brother-in-law, William “Bill” Shambo, and sister-in-law, Brenda Turck.

Calling hours will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Croghan Mennonite Church. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. at the church with Rev. Paul Mast, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Kay was a member of Emmaus Bible Fellowship, was an active member in the Lowville Fire Department Auxiliary where she served as Past President. She loved Crocheting, knitting, and sewing.

On-line memorials of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.