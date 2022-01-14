Marco A. Pignone, 60, of Watertown

Marco A. Pignone, 60, of the Duffy Road, Watertown, died Thursday morning, January 13, 2022 at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse where he has been a resident for 5 weeks. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marco A. Pignone, 60, of the Duffy Road, Watertown, died Thursday morning, January 13, 2022 at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse where he has been a resident for 5 weeks.

Marco was born on August 4,1961 in Carthage, the son of Carl A. and the late Dorothy (Hall) Pignone. He was a 1980 graduate of Watertown High School. Shortly after his graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps with the hopes of being a military policeman. While on duty, he was severely injured and has been in a wheelchair for over 40 years.

He is survived by his father and his wife; Carl A. (Louise) Pignone of Watertown; two brothers: Eric (Samantha)Pignone of Constableville and John (Joyce) Pignone of Rodman, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. His mother, Dorothy, died in 1994.

Marco loved going to church on Sunday and enjoyed going out to supper. He was an avid outdoorsman in his younger years, fishing, hunting, and trapping.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 17 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. Spring burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, January 16 from 2-4 pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Church or to the Sacred Heart Foundation, Watertown.

