Massena fire department sets record for calls in 2021

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - 2021 was a record year for the Massena fire department, with the department responding to more calls than ever.

According to newly released statistics from the department, firefighters went out a total of 665 times, including 32 major fires which brought out the whole department.

Car crash responses doubled to 74. Business and home alarm activations, most false but some not, also increased. But the biggest category of response by far was for helping out with Massena Rescue ambulance calls.

“Massena Rescue answered a record number of calls also. And the increase in EMS is even more so than the fire department,” said Thomas Miller, Massena Fire 2nd Assistant Chief.

“Anyway we can assist them, whether it’s a driver assisting them, and letting the EMT do the work, or a lift assist,” Miller said.

The fire department pitched in help for the Rescue Squad 246 times last year. Miller notes a number of fire and rescue services across the county are busier than ever.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.