Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., 72, of Three Mile Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Richard “Dick” C. Morley Jr., age 72 of Three Mile Bay, NY, will be held in the Spring at Notre Dame Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Mr. Morley passed away at his home unexpectedly on January 10, 2022.

Surviving is his wife Paula; a daughter Samantha Morley of Boston, MA; a brother Emmett “Roscoe” Morley of Ogdensburg; two sisters Rose (James) Missert and Barbara Morley both of Ogdensburg; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.

A brother Peter Morley predeceased him.

Dick was born on August 16, 1949 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Richard & Geraldine (LeBeau) Morley Sr. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the United States Air Force on January 3, 1969. He later married Paula Halliwell on July 6, 1974, whom he met while on his first Air Force tour in Europe.

Dick was a Veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He received numerous commendations for heroism, leadership, and service during his military career, including a Bronze Star. He later received his honorable discharge on August 31, 1993.

After retirement, Dick moved out into the countryside, where he deeply loved being outdoors among nature. He enjoyed spending his days growing his vegetable and flower gardens, hunting, landscaping, tending his trees, and birdwatching. In the evenings, Dick enjoyed watching his favorite TV series and old movies, and being surrounded by the love of his family.

Dick was a wonderful, generous, and kind husband and father, and loved his family and siblings very much. He will always be held in the hearts of his wife and daughter, who loved and dearly miss him and were truly blessed to have him in their lives.

Memorial contributions can be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

