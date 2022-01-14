Romeyn A. Noftsier, 48, of Lowvilee

Romeyn A. Noftsier, 48, of Crestview Drive, passed away on Thursday evening, January 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Romeyn A. Noftsier, 48, of Crestview Drive, passed away on Thursday evening, January 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Mennonite Church, New Bremen. Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the church. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Romeyn’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Romeyn’s family during their time of need.

Romeyn is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 25 years, Rhonda and his cherished son, Romeyn Jacob “R.J.” Noftsier, both of Lowville; his father, Romeyn R. Noftsier and his wife Deborah of Port Leyden; a step-sister and her husband, Kathleen and Floyd Farr of Port Leyden, as well as nephews, Floyd and Ian; a step-brother and his wife Kevin and Kelsie Britton of Port Leyden; several aunts, uncles, cousins; a special uncle, Robert “Chic” Noftsier; a special aunt and uncle, Roberta “Birdi” and Terry Blair; father-in-law, David Smithling; sister-in-law and her husband, Cathy and Peter Martin; brother-in-law, Karl Smithling; sister-in-law and husband, Jeannette and Peter Turner; brother-in-law and wife, Daryl and Shanny Smithling, and their families; he is also survived by his longtime friends, Daniel Farr of Turin and Christopher Robin Cecilio. He is predeceased by his mother Rita Rassi Noftsier; his paternal grandparents, Romeyn V. and Alice J. Noftsier; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Dorothy Rassi; and his mother-in-law, Kay Smithling.

Romeyn was born on July 31, 1973 in Goshen, Indiana, a son of Romeyn R. Noftsier and the late Rita Rassi Noftsier. He attended South Lewis Central School and graduated from Jefferson Community College with a degree in business. While attending JCC he was an intern at Matrix Computers in Watertown, where upon graduation he was hired as a full time employee. On June 14, 1997, Romeyn married Rhonda L. Smithling at the Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Boonville. Romeyn worked for Ames Department stores in Lowville, as Electronics Manager from 1999 to 2002, when the store closed. He then worked for Northern Federal Credit Union in Lowville as a teller, before going to work for

the ARC Oneida-Lewis Chapter as a habilitation specialist, where he has worked for the past sixteen years. Romeyn enjoyed gaming with his son, spending time with his pets, collecting and playing guitars and was an avid coin collector.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.