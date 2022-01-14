Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Stefanik excused herself from Washington, went to Mar-a-Lago
Montague Inn sign.
Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces
A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.
Big rigs make traffic tough in Watertown; what can be done?
Ogdensburg Fire Department
In fight over fire staffing, Ogdensburg union wins appeal

Latest News

Massena fire trucks lined up inside the fire station, winter 2022.
Massena fire department sets record for calls in 2021
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
The Tops Markets store on Washington Street in Watertown. It will be renamed as a Piggly Wiggly.
‘Tops’ out, ‘Piggly Wiggly’ in for Watertown supermarket
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint