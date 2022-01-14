Advertisement

Temperatures sliding into single digits

By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temperatures will only be going down from here. We start our day in the 20s, but by later afternoon, expect about 5 to 10 degrees outside.

It’s setting up a very cold Saturday. Zero is the high. Wind chills warnings are in effect throughout the north country until Saturday afternoon. Bundle up!

By Sunday, the weather will get a little warmer. The high Sunday is expected to be 20 degrees, but we’ll be gearing up for significant snow heading into MLK day.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday at 6 pm to Monday at 6 pm. This will be widespread snowfall, and some areas should expect three to five inches of snow.

