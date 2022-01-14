Advertisement

Three charged in missing O’burg teen investigation

Shelby LaJoy, Lee Loffler and Tina Compo were all accused of lying to and misleading Ogdensburg...
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City police say three city residents lied to and misled them, as police tried to find a missing teen.

Lucia Skelly, 17, was reported missing Monday.

Police said in a statement that their investigation led them to 803 Jefferson Avenue, where Skelly was eventually found. But, police said, not before Tina Compo, 52, Lee Loffler, 37, and Shelby LaJoy, 24, lied to them about Skelly, told them to search other locations, and hid her.

All three were charged with obstructing governmental administration, second degree, and released.

Loffler and LaJoy live at 803 Jefferson Avenue, Crump lives elsewhere in the city.

Earlier in the week, police described Skelly as a runaway.

