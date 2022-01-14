Advertisement

Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ original limited series with the working title “The Santa Clause.”

Disney announced Friday that production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

In the new series, Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family to move out of the North Pole.

Audiences were first introduced to Allen’s character in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which became an instant holiday classic. Allen went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002′s “The Santa Clause 2″ and 2006′s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Disney did not give further details or disclose an estimated release date for the series.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Stefanik excused herself from Washington, went to Mar-a-Lago
Montague Inn sign.
Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces
A tractor trailer enters Watertown's Public Square.
Big rigs make traffic tough in Watertown; what can be done?
Ogdensburg Fire Department
In fight over fire staffing, Ogdensburg union wins appeal

Latest News

Massena fire trucks lined up inside the fire station, winter 2022.
Massena fire department sets record for calls in 2021
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
The Tops Markets store on Washington Street in Watertown. It will be renamed as a Piggly Wiggly.
‘Tops’ out, ‘Piggly Wiggly’ in for Watertown supermarket
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint