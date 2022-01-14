Advertisement

‘Tops’ out, ‘Piggly Wiggly’ in for Watertown supermarket

The Tops Markets store on Washington Street in Watertown. It will be renamed as a Piggly Wiggly.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown supermarket recently sold will get a new name.

Tops Markets on Washington Street will become a Piggly Wiggly, a supermarket chain mostly found in the south.

The Tops store was sold to Piggly Wiggly’s parent company, C & S Wholesale Grocers, in November. The original plan called for the store to be renamed as a ‘Grand Union’ supermarket.

The store will close for a week next month to make the switch, with a grand opening planned for March 3.

The other Tops store, in Seaway Plaza, will stick with the original plan to become a Grand Union.

