TV Dinner: Air Fryer creole shrimp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just in time for gameday, Chef Manning has an easy creole seasoning that will really kick off your shrimp and pork dishes. On Friday, we tested it out with shrimp tacos, cooked in an air fryer! Get your tortillas, shredded cheese, and chopped veggie toppings ready. Below, you’ll find out how to prep your protein, plus whip up a tasty remoulade.

*Air fry your shrimp according to your device’s specifications.

Here’s what you’ll need for the creole seasoning:

3 Tbsp salt

3 Tbsp paprika

2 Tbsp granulated garlic

2 Tbsp onion powder

1 Tbsp black ground pepper

1 Tbsp whole thyme leaves

1Tbsp whole oregano leaf

*Mix together for an all-purpose seasoning for pork and seafood.

Easy Remoulade

1 cup mayonaise

4 Tbsp chopped pickled jalepeno

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

1 Tbsp ketchup

1 Tbsp hot sauce

1 Tsp worcestershire sauce

1 Tsp prepared horseradish

Mix well and use as a dipping sauce for shrimp and other fried foods!

