Bradley E. Moore, formerly of Ogdensburg

Bradley E. Moore, of Portland Oregon, sadly and unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, January 11th 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PORTLAND, Oregon (WWNY) - Bradley E. Moore, of Portland Oregon, sadly and unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, January 11th 2022 at his home.

Brad was born on May 29th, 1980 in Ogdensburg NY. He was Predeceased by his father Wayne W. Moore. He is survived by his mother Gloria J. Love of Ogdensburg, sister Julie Moore of South Colton, brother Gregory Moore and nephew Garret Moore of Lisbon, and his godson Brody Montroy of Ogdensburg. He also leaves behind many cherished friends and his dog Lila Mae.

Brad grew up in Lisbon and attended school there. He went on to graduate from Clarkson University with honors in Business. Bradley moved to Florida after college and was employed as finance manager in the vehicle industry. He worked at Frazer computing in Canton, NY and Portland, Oregon.

Brad most enjoyed spending time with his friends and attending concerts, live music was his passion. His favorite band was Chevelle. Brad’s favorite days were Sundays, mostly because the Giants played and he enjoyed his Sunday Fundays to celebrate football, food, and good drinks. Brad will forever be remembered for being a dog lover. He was a kind friend to all and had a profound ability of bringing happiness to everyone who had the good fortune of being in his presence.

Brad didn’t go anywhere without leaving an impression on those that he met. He was extremely well loved by his “Frazer family” and the times they shared are cherished. He loved to be outside on sunny summer days enjoying the St. Lawrence River with his friends and family. Brad had a zest for life that could never be ignored and will never be forgotten.

Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.