WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Walker R. Heap, 94, of Harris Drive, founder of North Country Orthopedic, passed away on January 14, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Among his survivors is his wife of seventy years, Sylvia.

A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

