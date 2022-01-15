Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Stefanik excused herself from Washington, went to Mar-a-Lago
Montague Inn sign.
Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces
Shelby LaJoy, Lee Loffler and Tina Compo were all accused of lying to and misleading Ogdensburg...
Three charged in missing O’burg teen investigation
Carthage-area man convicted of 40 sex crimes

Latest News

On this week’s Blast from the Past, we go back to 2008 after a serious wind storm hit Ogdensburg.
Blast from the Past: Wind storm wrecks Ogdensburg in 2008
A food distribution this weekend will help those in the military community.
Feed our Vets: Food pantry holds food giveaway over the weekend
Blast from the Past: Wind storm wrecks Ogdensburg in 2008
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train