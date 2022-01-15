Advertisement

Feed our Vets: Food pantry holds food giveaway over the weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A food distribution this weekend will help those in the military community.

Volunteers for Feed Our Vets Watertown were busy on Friday prepping bags for the giveaway which will be held starting at 9 AM on Saturday at their Faichney Drive location. Pantry coordinator Carlos Da Silva says the food given out will help give those in the military and their families a boost they may need to get by.

“I came in the Army, I was supply, you know, logistics and I was a translator, so I was always taught be there for them, anticipate the need and be as much help as you can,” said DaSilva.

Da Silva says to qualify for the distribution, you just need to be able to show in some way shape or form that you were in the military service.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Stefanik excused herself from Washington, went to Mar-a-Lago
Montague Inn sign.
Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces
Shelby LaJoy, Lee Loffler and Tina Compo were all accused of lying to and misleading Ogdensburg...
Three charged in missing O’burg teen investigation
Carthage-area man convicted of 40 sex crimes

Latest News

On this week’s Blast from the Past, we go back to 2008 after a serious wind storm hit Ogdensburg.
Blast from the Past: Wind storm wrecks Ogdensburg in 2008
Blast from the Past: Wind storm wrecks Ogdensburg in 2008
File photo of ice fishing.
A. Bay ice fishing derby is Saturday
Jordan Jerome and family.
Adams community comes together for family of Jordan Jerome