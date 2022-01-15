Feed our Vets: Food pantry holds food giveaway over the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A food distribution this weekend will help those in the military community.

Volunteers for Feed Our Vets Watertown were busy on Friday prepping bags for the giveaway which will be held starting at 9 AM on Saturday at their Faichney Drive location. Pantry coordinator Carlos Da Silva says the food given out will help give those in the military and their families a boost they may need to get by.

“I came in the Army, I was supply, you know, logistics and I was a translator, so I was always taught be there for them, anticipate the need and be as much help as you can,” said DaSilva.

Da Silva says to qualify for the distribution, you just need to be able to show in some way shape or form that you were in the military service.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.