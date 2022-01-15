Francis J. Yarina, 78, of Lowville

Francis J. Yarina, 78, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday morning, January 14, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis J. Yarina, 78, of Church Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday morning, January 14, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Sheila; two children and their spouses, Timothy and Tracey Yarina of Turin; Theresa and Jonathan Cole of Ilion; three grandchildren, Cecilia, Logan, and Myles; a brother, John Yarina of Lowville; and a nephew, Robert Yarina.

He is predeceased by his sister-in-law, Patricia H. Yarina.

Francis was born on January 18, 1943 in Lowville, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Billy Yarina. He was raised on the family farm on the Pine Grove Road in Watson, and always had a love for farming. Francis graduated from Lowville Academy in 1962, and served on an aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy from 1962 until 1966. On May 3, 1969, he married Sheila M. Beck at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Joseph Luker officiating. Francis worked for Beaverite in Glenfield from 1966 until 1986. In February 1986, he began working as a custodian for Lowville Academy until his retirement in 2005. Francis could be seen throughout the village of Lowville mowing and raking lawns, and doing snow removal for family, friends and neighbors.

Francis was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He was a life member of B.P.O.E #1605, Lowville Elks Lodge. Francis worked hard in his big garden, and gave potatoes to his family and friends. He loved to go to tractor shows and enjoyed watching late night television shows, and listening to music. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will immediately follow the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW any time after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Spring burial with Military Honors will be in Martinsburg Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Lowville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Lowville Academy Booster Club, Attn: Andy Capone, 7668 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367; or to RDH 12 Fund for Sight, c/o Jonathan and Theresa Cole, 1738 Barringer Rd., Ilion, NY 13357.

Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

