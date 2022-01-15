Friday Sports: Lowville Boy’s Basketball continues perfect season

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville Red Raiders looking to remain perfect on the season as they hosted Indian River in a Boys’ Frontier League contest.

In the 1st quarter, Elijah Engelhart hits the trifecta to put Lowville on top by 2.

Off the steal, it was Brody Brown with the lay-in as the Red Raiders expand their lead to 4.

Then it was Ryan Myers ripping yarn from downtown to put Lowville in front 7.

Indian river answers as Michael Frimpong drops the 3 ball, Indian River within 4.

Lowville was too much. Engelhart gets the board and bucket as Lowville beats Indian River 79-34.

In Copenhagen, another boys’ battle as the Golden Knights hosted undefeated Sackets Harbor.

In the 1st quarter, Caden Miller scores the games opening points to put Copenhagen up 2.

The Patriots answer. It’s Marcus Castine with the board and bucket, tying the game.

Then it was Tyler Green spotting up for 3 of his 23 points to put Patriots on top 3.

It’s Green again with the pretty moves in the lane for the hoop and it’s Sackets Harbor up by 5.

Jaaven Kloster gets the fadeaway to fall, but Sackets Harbor beats Copenhagen 68-42.

In Boys’ Frontier League hoops from Beaver Falls, the Beaver River Beavers hosted IHC.

In the 1st quarter off the steal, it was Ayden Moser with the bucket and he’s fouled: 16-4 Beavers.

Late in the 1st, Jonah Shearer kisses 2 off glass. It’s 18-5 Beaver River after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Martin Hutchins rips yarn for 3: Cavaliers down 10.

Off the steal, Lucas Roes lays in 2. as the Beavers up their lead to 22-8.

Shearer hits down low as Beaver River beats IHC 70-25.

Friday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Basketball

Immaculate Heart 25, Beaver River 70

Sackets Harbor 68, Copenhagen 42

Indian River 34, Lowville 79

LaFargeville 48, Alexandria 44

Thousand Islands 37, South Lewis 52

Canton 63, Salmon River 39

Camden 58, Carthage 44

Girls’ HS Basketball

Brushton Moira 31, Madrid Waddington 59

Massena 35, Gouverneur 61

Men’s College Basketball

RPI 80, Clarkson 63

Ithaca 56, St. Lawrence 40

SUNY Cortland 81, SUNY Potsdam 72

SUNY Canton 67, Maine Maritime 58

Men’s College Hockey

Union 3, St. Lawrence 2

Women’s College Hockey

Clarkson 3, Cornell 2

SUNY Canton 6, Buffalo State 0

Boys’ HS Hockey

Islanders 3, Canton 4

HS Volleyball

Indian River 3, Thousand Islands 1

HS Wrestling

General Brown 51, Watertown 22

General Brown 41, Copenhagen 29

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.