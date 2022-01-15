John J. Albertson, 44, of Lowville

John J. Albertson, 44, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Thursday evening, January 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, New Hartford after a lengthy illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John J. Albertson, 44, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Thursday evening, January 13, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, New Hartford after a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his beloved wife Hannah, and two children, Jordan “Bubba Albertson, 15, and Cassidy Albertson, 11; a sister Tanya Baldwin of Lowville; his father-in-law, Edward Marolf; his mother-in-law and her husband, Trina and Tom Berrus; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Zach and Amanda Marolf; a sister-in-law, Gabby Marolf; brother-in-law, Ben Marolf; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and very special friends, Jerry and Michelle Ward and their children, Brook and Jonathan. He is predeceased by his parents.

John was born on November 9, 1977 in Watertown, a son of the late Jack W. and M. “Ann” Dailey Albertson and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1997. He worked for Ethan Allen Furniture in Boonville for many years, until they closed, then moving to Georgia for a brief time. John worked as a mechanic in the Wal-Mart Auto Care Center in Lowville since January 2006, until his illness. On June 24, 2006, he married Hannah Marolf at the groom’s parent’s home with Justice Andrea Moroughan officiating. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery shoots, camping and campfires. He loved spending time with his family and close friends. His two dogs, Gypsy and Tate were special to him.

Calling hours are from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on John’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping John’s family during their time of need. Condolences may be made at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.