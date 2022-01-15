Mary Ella Stehlin, 91, of Akwesasne

Mary Ella Stehlin, 91, of 149 Helena Road, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, January 12, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Mary Ella Stehlin, 91, of 149 Helena Road, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, January 12, 2021 at her home.

Mary Ella was born on July 25, 1930 in Cornwall, the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary (Laughing) Francis. She grew up on Cornwall Island, where she attended school. She married Louis Eugene Stehlin on October 22, 1951 in Brooklyn, New York. He predeceased her on February 28, 1988.

Mary Ella was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She has been a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and was active with various prayer circles. She enjoyed singing and listening to music, watching Unsolved Mysteries, Soap Operas, and Game Shows on television. Mary Ella also enjoyed being outdoors and going for car rides.

Mary Ella is survived by her children, Gary (Estrelita) Stehlin of Hogansburg; Wayne (Mary) Stehlin of Hogansburg; Debbie Benedict of Mesa, AZ; Donna Stehlin of Cornwall; and Dale Stehlin of Hogansbug; her grandchildren, William (Venus), Caroline (Damon), Crystal (Cory), Richard, Dwayne, Kane, Mike (Tewasontahawitha), Courtney (John), Dayton, Tony (Mickey), Chastity (Steven); her great grandchildren, Nolan, Kobe, Emma, Keesha, Kayla, Jordan, Aayliah, Nicholas, Logan, Carmen, Roweriio, Iakohkatste, Kaneratokon, Kaneratison, Aidyn, Avah, Ayana, Akaia, Abel; her brother, William (Claudia) Francis of Cornwall Island; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two grandsons, Chase Seymour and Jacob Stehlin; a great granddaughter, Chloe Stehlin-Oakes; and three brothers, Percy, Lawrence, and Thomas Francis.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where calling hours will be held privately at the convenience of her family and close friends on Monday, January 17th 2022. A celebration of her life will be held later in Summer (July) 2022 when her family can safely gather, with a burial service in St. Lawrence Cemetery, St. Regis, Quebec.

In lieu of flowers those wishing, may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to St. Regis Catholic Church.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.