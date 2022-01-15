Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
North country congresswoman Elise Stefanik greets former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago...
Stefanik excused herself from Washington, went to Mar-a-Lago
Montague Inn sign.
Montague Inn’s new owners familiar faces
Shelby LaJoy, Lee Loffler and Tina Compo were all accused of lying to and misleading Ogdensburg...
Three charged in missing O’burg teen investigation
Carthage-area man convicted of 40 sex crimes

Latest News

On this week’s Blast from the Past, we go back to 2008 after a serious wind storm hit Ogdensburg.
Blast from the Past: Wind storm wrecks Ogdensburg in 2008
A food distribution this weekend will help those in the military community.
Feed our Vets: Food pantry holds food giveaway over the weekend
Blast from the Past: Wind storm wrecks Ogdensburg in 2008
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims