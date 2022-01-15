“Officer Danny” gets his police gear

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Official cop hat? Check. Cop jacket? Check. Cop windbreaker? Check that out, too. It all came in time for Christmas. And it all started with a Halloween cop car. It was made for Danny for Halloween by the house’s program leader.

“I just knew Officer Dan needed a police car and it kind of just went from there,” said Jordan Downing-Duke, United Helpers Program Leader.

And did it ever.

The police car made by Downing-Duke was a huge hit at the United Helpers Halloween parade. It was a hit with her father-in-law, too. Terry Downing is a police officer in Taunton, Massachusetts. He showed pictures of Danny in his squad car to fellow officers.

“They were so excited. They were so excited that Danny had a police car,” said Jordan Downing-Duke.

So Officer Downing and department snapped into action. They put together a bundle of police gear so Danny could go after the bad guys in style.

“Eeeeee, police!” said Danny Adams, a resident at United Helpers’ Lisbon Group Home.

The gift has lifted Danny’s morale and that of the whole group home.

So you never know what’s going to happen when you really get into making a Halloween costume. With this one, some really pleasant, nice connections for Danny and for everyone in the group home.

It also lifted spirits for Officer Downing and the Taunton Police Department.

“He has said that it’s definitely a difficult time right now to be police officer. And so he was so happy to see that someone wanted to dress up as a police officer and how excited Danny was,” said Jordan Downing-Duke.

Officer Downing would like to come and meet officer Danny sometime and maybe go on patrol together.

