Saturday Sports: Hardwood action on the high school and college level

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Plenty of action took place on the hardwood locally Sunday, with action on tap in both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball and men’s and women’s college basketball.

We begin on the high school hardwood at Watertown High, where Coach Ed Adams’ Cyclones hosted Whitesboro in a non-league contest.

Watertown opens the scoring when Patrick Duah hits down low: Cyclones on top 2.

Then it was Joel Davis with the rebound and putback. Cyclones still on top 2.

Off the turnover, it’s Davis with the finish. He led Watertown with 15 points.

Duah puts back the Davis miss as Watertown beats Whitesboro 59-41.

In Boys’ NAC Basketball, Madrid Waddington hosted Chateaugay.

Luke LaPage feeds Jacob Morgan for the bucket: Jackets down 5.

At the start of the 4th, Drew Harmer drills the jumper to get the Jackets within 2.

Chateaugay’s Brandon Leonard connects as Chateaugay wins 48-42.

Turning to girls’ play, a non-league matchup in Philadelphia as Indian River hosted Westhill.

In the 2nd quarter, Isabella Davis drills the 3 pointer: Indian River up 14-9.

Then, it was Michaela Delles dropping the 3 ball: Indian river up 2 to make it 17-15.

Adrien Lamora cuts to the basket for the hoop. Indian River up 19-18 at halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, lLamora pulls up and buries the trifecta, but Indian River falls to Westhill 49-39.

Turning to the college hardwood, the JCC Women seeing their first action in almost a month as they hosted Corning.

In the 1st quarter, JCC was running as Gabrielle Morley lays in 2 to put JCC in front 22-7.

It’s Morley again with the pretty spin move to put the Lady Cannoneers up 17.

In the 2nd quarter off the miss, it’s Morley with the board and bucket: 27-13 JCC.

It’s Morley with the pullup in the paint as JCC beats Corning 66-44.

In Canton, the St. Lawrence Women hosted RPI In Liberty League play.

The Lady Saints open the scoring when Stella Davis knocks down the 3.

Then, it was Cam Roberts cutting backdoor for the hoop to put the Lady Saints up 5.

Katie Frederick goes hard to the tin for the bucket as St. Lawrence ups its lead to 7.

Roberts rattles home the jumper as St. Lawrence beats RPI 66-52.

Turning to men’s action, JCC. hosting Corning C.C. in Mid-State Conference play.

In the 1st half, it was Isiah Murphy going up strong down low for the bucket, tying the game.

Then it was Da’Vieque Naulls dialing long distance, tying the game at 5.

Murphy splits 2 defenders down low for the basket: JCC down 5.

It’s Murphy again in the lane for the hoop, but Corning C.C. beats JCC 71-68.

In Canton, the St. Lawrence Men hosted RPI in Liberty League action.

In the 1st half, Gavin MaCaulay drives to the tin for 2, tying the game.

Then it was the Saints in transition as MaCaulay lays in 2 to put the Saints up 2.

Trent Adamson hits the pullup in the lane, the Saints pull to within 1.

Will Engelhart lays in 2, but RPI beats St. Lawrence 59-41.

Friday night at St. Lawrence, N.A.C. Boys’ Track took place.

Malone’s Aiden Langdon was the only double winner, capturing the 60 meter hurdles and the triple jump.

In the relays, Malone won the 3200, Canton won the 1600 and Indian River won the 800.

Malone won it’s 4th straight meet followed by OFA and Canton.

The girls’ track teams also competed at St. Lawrence.

Potsdam’s Lindy Betrus won both the triple jump and long jump, while teammate Izzy Shatraw took first place the 600 run.

Potsdam won its fourth straight meet with 145 points, while Malone moved up to second and Gouverneur third, among the nine teams participating.

Saturday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Basketball

Watertown 59, Whitesboro 41

Chateaugay 48, Madrid Waddington 42

General Brown 57, Clinton 39

Girls’ HS Basketball

Westhill 49, Indian River 39

Copenhagen 88, South Lewis 18

General Brown 54, Canton 33

Lowville 46, Sandy Creek 28

Women’s Basketball

JCC 66, Corning C.C. 44

SUNY Canton 67, Thomas College 39

St. Lawrence 66, RPI 52

Ithaca 67, Clarkson 44

Men’s Basketball

Corning C.C. 71, JCC 68

RPI 59, St. Lawrence 41

SUNY Canton 71, Thomas College 68

Clarkson 82, Ithaca 71

Women’s Hockey

SUNY Canton 4, Buffalo State 2

HS Volleyball

South Lewis 3, Carthage 0

Lowville 3, South Jeff 0

