Shannon P. Derouchie, 52, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shannon P. Derouchie, 52, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Shannon was currently employed with Stryker Demolition and Environmental Services out of Pennsylvania. Always quick with a smile and teasing, Shannon will be remembered as a loving dad, son, brother, and friend. His two children were his greatest joy and pride. He was known for his high school wrestling career at Massena High School, carrying the team to the State Championships, placing 2nd for two years in a row. Later he became a beloved coach for the Massena Jr. Varsity Wrestling Team. He was an avid football fan, never giving up on his NY Giants.

Shannon is survived by his children, Emily and Nicholas; his mother, Ginny Sommerfield; his father, Terry Derouchie; his sisters, Darcy LaCombe (Don) and Jaime Mesceda (Stan); and his twin brother, Sean Derouchie.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a private service will be held at the convenience of the family due to Covid restrictions. A public celebration of life will be held in future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

