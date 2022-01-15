Slick conditions cause car crash that injures 3

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Officials say slick conditions are what led to a car wrapping around a tree in Pamelia Saturday, injuring three people.

Just before 3 PM, officials were called to 30033 Perch Lake Road for a vehicle that slid off the road and ran badly into a tree.

The Pamelia Fire Chief says three people in the vehicle were injured. Two of them were in critical condition and taken by helicopter for treatment, another was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center.

He says the icy road was to blame.

No word yet on the identification of those involved.

