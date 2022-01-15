Syracuse man faces slew of charges following domestic incident in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man is arrested by Watertown Police for allegedly strangling a woman and shoving a minor down a flight of stairs.

39-year-old Patrick Springer was charged by Watertown Police late Friday night at 229 West Main Street after reports of a domestic dispute.

Police say Springer is accused of strangling a 40-year-old woman during a domestic incident, and pushing a 12-year-old boy down a flight of stairs during the same incident.

Springer also allegedly threw and shattered the woman’s iPhone 12 and an iPhone Pro Max 13 while she was using it to speak to 911 operators.

Springer faces two felony counts of Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, a felony count of Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, as well as Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

Police say there is also a warrant out for Springer’s arrest in Onondaga County.

