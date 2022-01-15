Advertisement

Unvaccinated U.S. truckers to no longer cross Canadian border

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Effective immediately, unvaccinated U.S. truckers will be turned away from the Canadian border. It’s a new regulation that could disrupt shipping and trade in a big way.

The rule was announced by the Canadian government Thursday.

According to the American Trucking Associations, 40-50% of American truck drivers are not vaccinated and wouldn’t be able to carry goods across with this new rule. This comes at a time when truck drivers are already in short supply.

According to a Bloomberg report, the rule also applies to Canadian truckers trying to cross back in to their country. If they’re unvaccinated, they’ll need to quarantine.

The U.S. will strike up a vaccine mandate of its own on January 22nd, requiring foreign truck drivers to show proof of vaccination before crossing.

The American Trucking Associations says to expect supply-chain disruptions in both countries unless exemptions are made.

