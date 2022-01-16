Carthage building catches fire, hydrants were frozen

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Saturday’s subzero temperatures played a role in a structure fire in Carthage.

Officials were called to 921 South James Street around 7:15 PM Saturday.

They arrived to a four-unit townhome with fire and smoke filling one of the upstairs units.

Officials say they were able to knock the flames down quickly, but with no help from the fire hydrant on site as it was frozen.

As luck would have it, the building was only about a thousand feet from the Carthage Fire Department, so water was not an issue.

Both Carthage and West Carthage responded and the other three apartment units were saved from the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

