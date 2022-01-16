LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Francis E. Overton, 80, of Lorraine, died at home Friday January 14, 2022. A memorial service will be 11:00 am Thursday January 20th at the Piddock Funeral Home, Inc, Adams, NY with Rev. Nancy Russell, pastor of the Lorraine United Methodist Church, officiating. Spring burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, Adams, NY.

Born February 24, 1941 in Watertown, son of Lloyd and Doris (Brown) Overton, he attended Adams High School. He joined the US Navy in 1960. Following his discharge in 1962, he returned to the area and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ontario Construction and later Lane Construction. After he retired from Lane Construction he operated for a short time Roosters Tavern in Lorraine.

He married Donna Beattie of Lorraine on November 13, 1962. The couple later divorced and have remained friends.

Surviving besides his companion Donna, are two sons Dale Overton, Lorraine, and Dennis (Barbara) Overton, Brownville, TX: one brother Henry Overton, CA; one sister Joan Fowler; and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by one brother Wayne Overton.

Francis was a member of the South Jefferson VFW Post 5334 and Union Local #77.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com.

