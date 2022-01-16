Helen L. Martini, 90, of Black River

Helen L. Martini, 90, of 175 West Remington St., Black River, NY, passed away January 15, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Helen L. Martini, 90, of 175 West Remington St., Black River, NY, passed away January 15, 2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

A calling hour will be held 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday January 20th at the Bruce Funeral Home.

A final prayer will be said at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Rev. Shane Lynch officiating.

Burial will follow in the Black River Cemetery.

She was born on March 10, 1931 in Watertown, NY, daughter of George and Helen (Senecal) Yerdon, and she graduated from IHA in 1948.

Following school Helen worked at the Olympic Theatre as a cashier, Boy’s and Men’s Specialty Shop in Watertown and AT&T as a key punch operator. She went to work for Key Bank in Watertown where she worked in the accounting department for 25 years, retiring in 1987.

She married Geno H. Martini on December 1, 1963 in Watertown. The marriage was later blessed at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River by Father Coffee. Geno worked as a salesman and manager at Boy’s & Men’s Specialty Shop in Watertown from 1947 up until they closed.

Helen enjoyed reading and playing cards. She had been a member of a Bridge Club amongst the same friends for over sixty years. She was also a communicant at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by a son, Steven P. Marshall, Black River; three granddaughters and their husbands, Heather Marshall, RaeAnn (Mike) Duer-Fitzpatrick, and Loni (Nic) Johnston; eight great grandchildren, Ian, Ryan, Megan, Kaycee, Liam, Zoey, Oliver and Vanya; a brother in law, Peter Ligammari, Watertown; a sister in law, Jean Yerdon, Syracuse; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Geno Martini on October 12, 2021, a daughter in law, Denise Marshall in 1998, two brothers Leon and George Yerdon and two sisters, Ruth Howell and Betty Ligammari.

Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church Black River, NY or to the Sacred Heart Foundation.

