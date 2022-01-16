Lauretta D. Christiana, 83, of Cape Vincent

Lauretta D. Christiana, 83, Cape Vincent, NY, passed away at Rochester General Hospital late Friday. (Source: Funeral Home)

Lauretta was born on August 10, 1938, in Saugerties, NY, the daughter of Sydney and Dorothy Nash Mills. She graduated from Saugerties High School. She married Herbert Christiana on April 23, 1961 at St. Mary of the Snow Catholic Church, in Saugerties, NY. Mr. Christiana passed away on February 13, 2018.

Lauretta and Herb lived in Stone Ridge, NY for a number of years. During that time, she worked for 10 years for the Ulster County Treasurer’s Office. They moved to Cape Vincent in 1982, purchasing the Sunny Bank Restaurant near Millen’s Bay and operating it for 24 seasons, until it’s sale in 2006.

Lauretta was an avid NY Mets fan. She and Herb enjoyed camping in their motor home and spending winters in Florida. Lauretta enjoyed feeding and watching birds throughout the winter. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and celebrating holidays together.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Vaughn (Richard Bice), Cape Vincent, NY, her son David Christiana (Susan Docteur), Cape Vincent, NY, grandchildren Staci Vaughn-Radley (Jarrod Radley), Cape Vincent, Mark Vaughn Jr. (Jessica Vaughn), Saratoga Springs, NY, and a brother, Sydney Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lauretta’s name to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, PO Box 835, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

A funeral mass at St. Vincent of Paul Church and burial at Sand Bay Cemetery will be held in the spring, at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral & Cremation Service, Alexandria Bay, NY.

