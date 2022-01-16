Lucas B. Shrewsberry, 34, formerly of Gouverneur

Lucas B. Shrewsberry, age 34, of Syracuse, NY, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on January 15, 2022 at his home in Camillus, surrounded by his dogs. (Source: Funeral Home)

Lucas was born on January 24, 1987 in Watertown, NY to Blane and Laurie Shrewsberry. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 2005. Luke owned and operated Infinite Installations and Repair, and he co-owned the Rose Quartz Salon in Syracuse.

Luke loved being on the roof working with his hands, or on the stage playing his guitar, the world was his stage. He also loved just being at his home with his dogs and his family. Luke’s other passions included collecting comics, action figures and classic horror movie posters. He loved professional wrestling, like AEW and WWE. Luke wrote music, loved film and was artistic. He loved with his whole heart and never allowed others to go without. He will continue to live on through our memories and in our hearts.

Luke is survived by his parents, Blane and Laurie; a sister, Allison Shrewsberry; his dogs, Beans and Olive; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Luke will be cremated and his family will honor his memory and life privately at his home in the next few weeks. He was his sister’s protector, his mother’s joy and his father’s pride.

