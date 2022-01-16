WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Christopher “Chris” Schwarz, 43, of Watertown and New York City, passed away December 24th, 2021 in Watertown.

A prayer service for Christopher will be 2 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. John Demo, pastor at Holy Family Church officiating.

Chris is survived by his daughter Ella Claire, age 7 and his mother Gloria Schwarz, New York City. He was predeceased by his father Robert A. Schwarz, AIA.

Chris was born and raised in New York City in the neighborhood of Chelsea. He graduated from the High School for Leadership and Public Service (1997) and SUNY-Delhi (2002) where he was a member of the ODI fraternity.

Chris was a certified emergency medical technician (EMT) and worked for SeniorCare Ambulance Service in NYC. He moved to Watertown, NY in 2014 where he worked at Convergys and, at the same time, was a student at SUNY-Canton. His health began to fail in 2017. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

