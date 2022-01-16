Siena College polls on New York’s race relations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new Siena College Poll ahead of Martin Luther King Junior Day reveals most New Yorkers think the state of race relations in New York is poor.

Of the more than 800 people polled around the state, 36% say the race relations in New York either excellent or good. 60% say fair or poor.

Blacks and whites voted pretty evenly in that category.

37% of black voters gave a positive grade, 36% of white voters doing the same.

72% of voters say minorities face discrimination. That’s up from 70% last year.

52% say minorities have the same opportunities as whites to succeed. 41% say they do not.

One pollster says there was a big difference in how people of different political parties, genders, and races answered that question.

“58% of white voters, 55% of Latino voters say minorities have the same opportunities to succeed. But, black voters, by a 71 to 26% margin say they do not,” said Steve Greenberg, a pollster with the Siena College Research Institute.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.