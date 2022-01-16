State-run booster clinic at JCC short-staffed again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sunday marked the second state-run booster clinic at Jefferson Community College.

County officials say they were expecting nine vaccinators to run the clinic, but only two showed up for the 9 AM start time.

“It’s the same drill as the last time,” said Scott Gray, District 13 Legislator.

For the December clinic, the state promised the county six vaccinators, but only three showed up.

The demand was also much higher than the county anticipated, creating a long line that stretched out the door.

Some people waited more than two hours to get their shot. The clinic vaccinated more than 500 people that day.

The saving grace for Sunday’s clinic was the demand, it was significantly smaller than the last one.

Most people were in and out quickly.

“Probably 20 minutes. I rested for 15 minutes just to make sure there were no effects after the vaccine. The vaccine itself took five minutes maybe,” said Chandler Franklin, who got his booster Sunday.

It’s still unclear why the clinic was under staffed again. District 13 legislator Scott Gray helped coordinate everything with the state and was assured nine vaccinators would be there.

Gray says he was surprised when only two were there Sunday morning.

“A couple of them called out for the weather supposedly. Who knows what their excuses are,” said Gray.

VIP Star Network is the company that’s contracted by the state to run the clinics.

A few more of its healthcare professionals showed up during the clinic to have as many as five vaccinators by the afternoon. They administered 78 shots altogether on Sunday.

Gray thinks the low turnout could be from other providers in the community keeping up with the demand and says there might not be a need for another state-run clinic.

