Theresa teenager dies following Saturday crash

Officials say slick conditions are what led to a car wrapping around a tree in Pamelia Saturday, injuring three people.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a truck ran into a tree in the town of Pamelia Saturday.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office say 16 year-old Reid Rajner of Theresa passed away from a head injury sustained in the crash.

It happened around 3 PM Saturday on Perch Lake Road and the sheriff’s office points to slick conditions as the reason.

They add that two others in the truck were injured, the driver, 19 year-old Bryce Rajner, remains hospitalized at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

The front seat passenger, 18-year old Madelyn Countryman, was treated and released from Samaritan Medical Center.

