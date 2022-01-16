Theresa teenager dies following Saturday crash

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a truck ran into a tree in the town of Pamelia Saturday.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office say 16 year-old Reid Rajner of Theresa passed away from a head injury sustained in the crash.

It happened around 3 PM Saturday on Perch Lake Road and the sheriff’s office points to slick conditions as the reason.

They add that two others in the truck were injured, the driver, 19 year-old Bryce Rajner, remains hospitalized at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

The front seat passenger, 18-year old Madelyn Countryman, was treated and released from Samaritan Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.