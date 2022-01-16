Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse following cardiac complications. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse following cardiac complications.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20th at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 21 at Holy Family Church.

Tim was born on November 30, 1960 in Watertown, NY, son of Melvin and Teresa (Cahill) Hovey. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1979.

Following school, he worked at Cole Muffler until 1986 and Fisher Cast Inc., as a machinist until they closed in 2003. He then attended Jefferson Community College and worked at the Jefferson County Children’s Home until he retired due to his disability in 2006.

He married his high school sweetheart Julie A. Keefer on July 30, 1983 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The couple resided in Dexter. Julie retired as a Senior Dispatcher for Jefferson County 911 in 2017.

In 1987, Tim donated a kidney to his niece Jana Casler. His generous gift lasted for twenty years until she received a new kidney. In 2006 Tim survived an aortic aneurysm and dissection. The family was blessed he survived and they had another 15 years with him.

Tim was an avid NY Mets, Dallas Cowboys and Syracuse University basketball fan. He was a devoted NY Knicks fan for many years until he finally gave up on them and became a NY Nets fan. He tolerated the NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills and attended many games over the years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and nephews at their family camp in Edwards, NY. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing a great game of pitch, sitting around the campfire, game nights and reading.

Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and they loved their Papa. He will always hold a special place in their hearts. He enjoyed talking and bantering about sports, hunting and fishing with Aaron and Marlon, the sons he never had, and also with his brothers.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Julie A. Hovey, Dexter; two beautiful daughters and a son in law, Megan (Aaron) Hopkins, Fillmore, NY, Erica Hovey and her fiancé Marlon Boyea, Brownville; four amazing grandchildren, Evelyn, Addison and Payton Hopkins and Emma Boyea; seven siblings, Michael (Dorothy) Hovey, Sandy Creek, NY, Peter (Sarah) Hovey, Dexter, NY, Sarah Hovey, Albany,NY, Nancy Casler, Sandy Creek, NY, Russell (Mary) Hovey, Silver Lake, WA, Linda (David) Stockholm, Bumpas, VA and Mary (Gene) Devereaux, Harrisville, NY; several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also very close to his in-laws and is survived by Randy (Dawn) Keefer, Dexter, NY, Sherry (Jeffery) Hutter, Calcium, NY, Rodney (Donna) Keefer, Calcium, NY and Tammy (Scott) Pooler, Adams Center, NY; several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father, Melvin Hovey, his mother and stepfather, Teresa and Richard Morrow, a sister Barbara Hovey who died in infancy, a nephew, Jonathan Casler, and a brother-in-law, Michael Casler.

The family would like to thank Upstate University Hospital Cardiac Nurses and Staff on floor 8F and 8G along with Dr. Aiello and Dr. Phogat and their team for their compassion and dedication to help Tim and knowing they did everything they possibly could to save him.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association 204 Iroquois Ave. W, Watertown, NY 13601 or to his granddaughters for their college education c/o Julie Hovey.

Friends and family can leave online condolences at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.