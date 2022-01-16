Advertisement

Very cold tonight, but warmer on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop close to 20 below before warming into the teens and 20s on Sunday.

However, today was the coldest day for Watertown since February 14, 2016 when the high was 1 below. Today we only topped out at 0 with most everyone else staying below zero.

Sunday will be a sunny day with highs warming into the teens and 20s. Clouds will build in late Sunday evening before we start to see some snow falling late Sunday night. Snow will continue throughout the day Monday off and on and into late Monday night.

Tuesday we will have a slight chance of some left over snow showers, but we should see some sunshine.

Snow will then return to the forecast on Wednesday has another low pressure system moves through.

Cold will return to the forecast to end the week with lows once again falling below zero.

