Watertown City Council to consider SAFER Grant at Tuesday meeting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday and they could kick off a process aimed at adding staff to the fire department.

Lawmakers will vote on applying for the SAFER Grant; federal dollars that cover 100% of the salaries and benefits of newly added firefighters for three years.

At the first council meeting of the year, Watertown’s Fire Chief recommended the city apply for the grant to bring on four, five, or seven new staff members.

The trio of Lisa Ruggiero, Cliff Olney, and Patrick Hickey supported the chief’s idea then, and would have the votes needed to approve the application this Tuesday.

