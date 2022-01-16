Advertisement

Winifred G. England, 99, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Winifred G. England, 99, of Ogdensburg will be held in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.  A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20th from 5-7 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.  Mrs. England died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

A full obituary will be published when available.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

