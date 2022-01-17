2 more deaths, hundreds more COVID cases in St. Lawrence County
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two more people have died due to COVID over the weekend.
They were St. Lawrence County residents.
The county reports another 620 new COVID cases between the weekend and Monday.
26 people are currently hospitalized.
There aren’t any updated reports for Jefferson and Lewis counties due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
