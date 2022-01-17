A community remembering Reid Rajner

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the snow came down Monday, Timothy Lynch couldn’t help but think his nephew, Reid had something to do with it.

“He’d be loving today. All this snow in the North Country. Everything about it. He loved the outdoors and ice fishing and ice skating. He’d be just, happy,” said Lynch.

Tim Lynch wasn’t only Reid Rajner’s uncle. He was his role model.

“We have a family farm, and he’d come over with his mom all the time. He got into showing cows. It’s funny, because he’s kind of bashful at first but once he does something he takes right to it and he’s 100%,” said Lynch.

Reid, a junior at Indian River High School, died in a car crash Saturday afternoon. He was sixteen years old.

Superintendent Troy Decker wrote in a letter to the community Monday: “IRCSD is a close-knit community, and we extend our collective heartfelt sympathy to Reid’s family and friends. We also keep the two recent IRHS graduates recovering from the accident in our thoughts. This is a tough time for our Warrior community.”

Reid’s brother, Bryce, was driving the truck during the accident. He’s currently at a Syracuse hospital.

“He’s doing well right now. He’s still got an uphill battle, but he’s fighting. Everybody pray for him, because he could use it,” said Lynch.

At a candlelight vigil Sunday, the Theresa community came together to honor Reid and pray for Bryce. Another passenger, Madelyn Countryman, was hospitalized and has since been released.

The Rajner family says they’ve been overwhelmed by all the love.

“It’s nice, these small towns, you know. People talk down about them, but they really come together during times like this, and just really shows how many of an impact Reid had on all of these peoples’ lives,” said Lynch.

Like many teens, Reid loved a lot of things. He loved fishing, hunting, skiing, and anything outdoors. Lynch says he’ll remember his passion. Passion cut far too short.

“He cared more than anybody else, and when he did something, he did it with all his heart, and 100%. That’s just who he was,” said Lynch.

Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker says counseling staff will be available for students beginning Tuesday and the school has plans to hold tributes and memorials for Reid throughout this week.

