Corey Michael Aldrich, 30, of Clayton (WWNY)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Corey Michael Aldrich, 30, of Clayton NY passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Arrangements have been entrusted to T.R Jetty Funeral Home, Clayton.

Corey was born on Sept. 14, 1991, in Watertown, the son of Shad Hamson and Kathy Aitcheson (Aldrich).

Corey was a loving father to six beautiful children. He was a huge New Orleans Saints fan, who went on to win a game the night of Corey’s candlelight vigil. He had a passion for cooking which he showed off in the kitchen at The Harbor Hotel in Clayton. He cooked for various restaurants in Cape Vincent and Watertown previously.

He adored and loved spending time with his family. He also had many friends who would do anything for Corey, these friends have stepped up to help his family in this time of need.

A celebration of life is being held at Depauville Fire Hall on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1pm.

Corey is survived by his loving girlfriend Christina Sprague, Clayton; six children Brayden, Rylee, Audreanna, Kennadee, Cash and Mikah. Step Father; James Aitcheson. Brothers; Shalor Hamson, Clayton; Brandon Aitcheson, Clayton. Step Brothers; Tyler and Conner Aitcheson. Uncles and Aunts; Fred Hamson, Depauville; Kelly (Paul) Cole, Redwood NY; Daniel Aldrich and companion Amy Gillette, LaFargeville; Wayne Aldrich, Texas. Cousins; Nathan Hamson, Jerica Hamson, Jamme Hamson, Jayden Hamson, John Cole, Andrew Cole,

Brittany Dowe, Heidi McFadden, Crystal Seals, Tiffany Aldrich, Wayne Aldrich Jr. Two grandmothers; Joyce Aldrich (Clayton), Diana Hamson (Depauville).

Grandfathers; Robert Hamson and Carl Aldrich both passed away previously.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.