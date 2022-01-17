David A. Brown Jr., 50, of Richville (WWNY)

RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David A. Brown Jr., 50, of Richville, died, January 15, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.

There will be calling hours Friday, January 21, 2022, 3-6 PM at the funeral home, a funeral service will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00 am, at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating.

The family respectfully requests that all visitors please wear a mask and follow all COVID -19 procedures. For the protection of the immunocompromised family members, the family also requests that if you are sick that you leave a condolence or remembrance on the funeral home webpage in lieu of attending.

David is survived by his wife Barbara, sons, Eric Brown of Richville, Connor Brown of Richville, daughter, Jacklyn Morris of Arizona, his father, David A. Brown Sr. of DeKalb, brothers, Kevin Brown of DeKalb Junction, Danny Brown of Harrisville, Jason Brown of DeKalb, Frederick “Rick” Jones of Oswego, Richard and his wife Nicky Ward of Hermon, Donald and Robin Ward of Clare, sisters, Debbie Weller of Richville, Lisa Brown of DeKalb Junction, Lori and her husband John Kingrey of Pyrites, grandchildren, Akira Richardson, Robin Richardson, Salem Caraveo, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step father, Shirley and Lawrence Jones, his stepmother Diane Brown and his sister Karen Carr.

David was born on February 10, 1971 in Gouverneur, to David and Shirley Aldridge Brown. He married Barbara Perrin on September 18, 2004 at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church.

David, worked as a laborer for Whitton Construction LLC in Gouverneur, prior to that had worked for other construction companies in the area including RSI, when he was younger, he worked at Acco Brands in Ogdensburg as a night watchman. Boozer enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his hobby farm.

He loved being with his family and friends.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA, 02114. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

