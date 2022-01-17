Dawson Allen, 93, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dawson Allen, of Watertown, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022. He was 93 years old.

Dawson was born in Ballyskeagh, Northern Ireland, to Wilfred and Elizabeth Allen. He attended Belfast City Hospital School of Nursing, where he met his wife, Margaret. Together they had four children: Paul, Peter, David, and Michele.

Dawson was a man of God whose life was deeply enriched through studying the Bible and teaching others from the scriptures. Through all his life, he believed with all his heart “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” Romans 10:9

In 1963, Dawson immigrated with his family to America via Canada. Since leaving Northern Ireland, his profession took him to many places before settling in Watertown, New York. During his career, he worked at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, and the Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C. Dawson retired from the North Country Orthopedic Group in 2008.

For a fly fisherman who tied his own flies, the North Country provided an endless stream of experiences and inspiration for Dawson’s hobbies. These included gardening, painting, sled dog racing, and grouse hunting with his dog Maggie.

Dawson will be lovingly remembered by Magaret, his wife of 70 years, his four children and their spouses, his greatest treasure--12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Margaret Phenix. His three sisters, Evelyn, Dorothy, and Madeline, died before him.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 19, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5 - 8 PM. The funeral will be held at Agape House Fellowship, 36085 NYS Rt. 180, LaFargeville on Thursday, January 20, at 11 AM. Burial in Brookside Cemetery will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations in Dawson’s name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, PO Box 531, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

